SiteLock partnered with Convesio, a WordPress hosting provider that is a self-healing, autoscaling, platform-as-a-service. Convesio will leverage SiteLock’s Patchman solution to easily secure its hosting infrastructure and maintain a healthy ecosystem for its customers.
Simplifying security for hosting providers
SiteLock’s Patchman detects and patches security vulnerabilities, identifies and removes malware on all servers with its automated technology. This cybersecurity solution is designed to simplify security for hosting providers. Through the addition of Patchman, Convesio aims to create a safer and cleaner hosting environment for its end users via using Patchman.
Tom Fanelli, CEO for Convesio, talked about the partnership, saying,
“As part of our unique WordPress tech stack, Convesio is taking a proactive approach to improve security awareness and education for our customers, which provides them peace of mind that their data is secure. With the addition of Patchman, Convesio can now patch WordPress security vulnerabilities and automatically remove malware when detected, allowing them to react quickly to any potential threats or issues.”
While cyberattacks on the rise, security is getting more important day by day. With this partnership, Convesio provides an additional layer of security to protect its users. Implementing Patchman allows Convesio to increase business operational efficiencies.
Tom Serani, Chief Channel Officer at SiteLock, said,
“We are excited to partner with Convesio to help provide a more secure WordPress experience for their customers. For Convesio, providing features like security to protect their WordPress clients was paramount. Through our partnership with Convesio, they are now able to ensure their hosting environment is secure and their customers feel safe. By investing in a more secure hosting infrastructure, Convesio will ultimately drive business efficiency as well as an exceptional customer experience.”
