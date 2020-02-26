SiteLock announces the launch of SiteLock Website Backup, a solution that provides businesses the ability to backup all their website’s files and the database.
SiteLock‘s new Website Backup allows users to backup all their website’s files and the database with a single click, ensuring an easy recovery when needed. SiteLock Website Backup minimizes downtime and potential lost revenue while ensuring business continuity. The product connects via an SFTP or FTP connection and downloads files either OnDemand or based on a schedule.
SiteLock Website Backup includes:
- Disaster recovery: Website backup fulfills a key component of your disaster recovery strategy.
- Quick connect: Connect via FTP or SFTP to initiate backup and restore functionality.
- Cloud-based backup & recovery: Backup files, folders, and databases are stored in the cloud, so they are secure and available 24/7/365.
- Automated backups: Schedule backups to run automatically on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.
- On-demand backups: Execute a website backup at any time.
