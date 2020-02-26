SiteLock announces the launch of SiteLock Website Backup, a solution that provides businesses the ability to backup all their website’s files and the database.

SiteLock‘s new Website Backup allows users to backup all their website’s files and the database with a single click, ensuring an easy recovery when needed. SiteLock Website Backup minimizes downtime and potential lost revenue while ensuring business continuity. The product connects via an SFTP or FTP connection and downloads files either OnDemand or based on a schedule.

SiteLock Website Backup includes: