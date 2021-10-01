Developer security company, Snyk announced $75 million of funding from Atlassian Ventures and Salesforce Ventures as part of its recent Series F financing. The company aims to improve developer security by empowering developers to build security into the development process and eliminated the need to sacrifice the speed which is crucial for their business.

Accelerates shift to developer security

The latest funding pushes Snyk’s valuation to $8.6 billion, and total capital raised to $850 million with over 10% of these coming from Atlassian Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. The trio mainly focuses on simplifying to find, fix and monitor vulnerabilities in the developers’ existing workflows.

With Snyk’s integration with Bitbucket Cloud and Atlassian Open DevOps, the duo shows their commitment to creating a seamless, high-velocity experience for developers to access and adopt Snyk across Bitbucket Cloud, Jira Software, Jira Service Management, and Compass in the future. Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk said,

“For Atlassian and Salesforce, this investment in Snyk is more than just capital. Like Snyk, these two industry leaders are fiercely committed to empowering developers to embed security into the entire application. We are humbled by their true, long-term commitment to evolving the legacy security industry through a developer-led approach.”

