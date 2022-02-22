Developer security company, Snyk announced the acquisition of Fugue. Fugue is a cloud security and compliance company that helps organizations to protect their cloud environments. With the acquisition, Snyk enters the cloud security market, which is estimated to be worth $77.5 billion by 2026.

Cloud security posture management

Fugue, headquartered in Maryland, was founded with a commitment to the power of open-source for scalable and secure software development. The company’s Unified Policy Engine is capable of connecting cloud posture back to configuration code, using one set of policies in order to manage compliance and security during the development lifecycle.

With the acquisition, the duo will extend the Snyk Developer Security Platform, enabling the industry’s first CSPM designed by and for developers. Customers will be able to benefit from the feedback loop, enabling developers to secure the code before deploying, maintain its secure integrity while running, maintain its secure integrity while running, and better understand the precise places to provide fixes.

According to the announcement, a new Snyk solution will unite and then extend its Infrastructure as Code and Fugue’s cloud security capabilities. It will include:

Developer First CSPM : effective detection of security vulnerabilities in modern cloud workloads; automated into developer workflows enabling an efficient process for capturing and testing issues early.

Comprehensive Visualization of Cloud Landscape: interprets cloud resources, showing details as well as connections/relationships with other resources to provide the context that enables effective risk assessment, triaging, and prioritization.

Fully Integrated Insights: security insights in the deployed apps are connected to developer security workflows, enabling improved vulnerability prioritization based on exploitability. This lowers the signal-to-noise ratio by highlighting the biggest risks while deprioritizing issues with mitigation already in place.

Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk said,

« Welcoming the talented Fugue team as our newest Snykers is a fantastic way to kick off 2022. Together, we’ll collectively reimagine what cloud security can and should look like for today’s modern DevSecOps teams, ensuring more secure innovation can flourish worldwide. »