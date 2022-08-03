Snyk unveiled Snyk Cloud, the industry’s first comprehensive Cloud Security Solution designed by and for developers.

Solution designed by and for developers. Snyk’s new solution unites and extends Snyk Infrastructure as Code and Snyk Container with Fugue’s leading cloud security posture management capabilities.

posture management capabilities. The company also announced that it will be a Diamond sponsor at AWS and hired Ashish Rajan and Shilpi Bhattacharjee, founders of the Cloud Security Podcast.

Developer security solutions provider, Snyk introduced a new solution, Snyk Cloud, the industry’s first developer-centric cloud security solution. The company stated that it was made possible by the company’s acquisition of Fugue in February of 2022. Snyk’s Cloud Security solution was designed for DevSecOps to unite and extend Snyk Infrastructure as Code and Snyk Container with Fugue’s cloud security posture management features.

Designed for DevSecOps

By combining these elements the company created a fully featured cloud security solution allowing developers to continue rapid innovation securely. The new solution extends Snyk’s Developer Security Platform, which enables more organizations to embrace DevSecOps and improve collaboration between their developer, operations, security, and compliance teams. The solution also enables developers to take full ownership of infrastructure, instead of using multiple, incompatible cloud and application security solutions, causing a fragmented view of application security.

Snyk Cloud enables Snyk customers to benefit from this unified platform and policy engine to create secure deployments via a feedback loop to secure the cloud before deploying and maintaining its security integrity while running, assessing, and prioritizing the place to provide fixes back in the code. The solution is now available on a limited basis. It will be generally available in the Fall of 2022.

The company also hired Ashish Rajan and Shilpi Bhattacharjee, founders of the Cloud Security Podcast, which will be officially powered by Snyk. Ashish will be Snyk’s first Cloud Security Advocate, while Shilpi will continue to serve as Lead Program Manager for the Cloud Security Podcast. The company is also a Diamond sponsor at AWS re:Inforce, taking place in Boston, July 26-27, 2022. Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk said;

« Snyk’s developer-first approach disrupted the application security industry and we’re now aiming to apply many of those lessons learned to the fastest growing segment of cybersecurity today: cloud security. Predicted to be worth $77.5 billion by 2026, this is an area ripe for change. Today’s news represents another important milestone for the developer security movement, and we look forward to the industry’s response to our vision of uniting AppSec and CloudSec teams to secure today’s apps more efficiently. »