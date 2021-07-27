Next-generation cybersecurity company Sophos announced that it has acquired Braintrace to enhance its Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem with Braintrace‘s proprietary Network Detection and Response technology. Braintrace’s NDR offers deep visibility into network traffic patterns, including encrypted traffic, without the need for Man-in-the-Middle decryption.

Visibility into suspicious network traffic patterns

With the acquisition, Braintrace’s team joins Sophos’ global Managed Threat Response and Rapid Response teams and its NDR technology will support Sophos’ MTR and Rapid Response analysts and Extended Detection and Response customers with the integration into the Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem. The Braintrace technology will also serve as the launchpad to collect and forward third-party event data from firewalls, proxies, virtual private networks, and other sources.

Sophos stated that the additional layers of visibility and event ingestion granted by Braintrace’s technologies will improve threat detection, threat hunting, and response to suspicious activity. Joe Levy, chief technology officer of Sophos said,

“You can’t protect what you don’t know is there, and businesses of all sizes often miscalculate their assets and attack surface, both on-premises and in the cloud. Attackers take advantage of this, often going after weakly protected assets as a means of initial access. Defenders benefit from an ‘air traffic control system’ that sees all network activity, reveals unknown and unprotected assets, and exposes evasive malware more reliably than Intrusion Protection Systems. We’re particularly excited that Braintrace built this technology specifically to provide better security outcomes to their Managed Detection and Response (MDR) customers. It’s hard to beat the effectiveness of solutions built by teams of skilled practitioners and developers to solve real-world cybersecurity problems.”

