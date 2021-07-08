With the growth in cloud platforms, Linux has become the dominant operating system for server workloads. Next-generation cybersecurity company Sophos has acquired Capsule8 to expand its detection and response solutions and services portfolio for under-protected server and cloud environments.

To strengthen its global position

Capsule8 is focusing solely on developing Linux security. The company provides modern enterprises scalable Linux workload protection. The company allows users to detect incidents and protect against unwanted behavior without distractions while reducing downtime and avoiding costly business disruption.

Dan Schiappa Chief Product Officer of Sophos said,

“Sophos already protects more than two million servers for over 85,000 customers worldwide, and the Sophos server security business is growing at more than 20% per year. Comprehensive server protection is a crucial component of any effective cybersecurity strategy that organizations of all sizes are increasingly focused on, especially as more workloads move to the cloud. With Capsule8, Sophos is delivering advanced, differentiated solutions to protect server environments and expanding its position as a leading global cybersecurity provider.”

Capsule8 technology will be integrated into Sophos’ Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem (ACE), which provides robust and lightweight Linux server and cloud container security. In addition, Sophos will feature Capsule8 technology in its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions, Intercept X server protection products, and Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Rapid Response services.

CEO of Capsule8 John Viega, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“We’ve innovated new approaches to deliver runtime security in a much safer and more cost-effective way than anyone else in the industry. With Capsule8’s technology, organizations are no longer forced to choose between system stability and security risk. Given the growth and mission-critical nature of Linux environments, and the fast-changing, targeted threat landscape, organizations must be confident that their Linux environments are both performant and secure.”

