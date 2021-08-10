Sophos, a next-generation cybersecurity company, has acquired Refactr, which develops and markets a versatile DevSecOps automation platform that bridges the gap between DevOps and cybersecurity.

To fasten integration of advanced SOAR capabilities

Refactr helps developers to automate the adoption process of “IT-as-Code.” For instance, Refactr’s platform allows DevOps teams to augment existing continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment (CI/CD) workflows, and cybersecurity teams can leverage the platform’s visual drag and drop builder.

Joe Levy, Chief Technology Officer of Sophos, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“With Refactr, Sophos will fast track the integration of such advanced SOAR capabilities into our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, the basis for our XDR product and MTR service. We will provide a full spectrum of automated playbooks for our customers and partners, from drag-and-drop to fully programmable, along with broad integrations with third-party solutions through our technology alliances program to work with today’s diverse IT environments.”

Sophos will add Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities to its Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions by optimizing Refactr’s DevSecOps automation platform. The SOAR capabilities will also help automate Sophos’ Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which underpins Sophos’ product solutions, services, threat intelligence, and data lake.

Sophos will improve Refactr’s platform to their existing and growing base of partners and organizations. Additionally, Refactr’s Community Edition will continue to be in use.

“We created the Refactr platform so that every organization can deliver effective DevSecOps through holistic security-first automation. Our platform was purpose-built to be versatile, interoperable, and easy to use. Cybersecurity teams can now collaborate with DevOps to easily build complicated IT automation and security integrations through DevSecOps pipelines. “Our mission is to enable DevSecOps to become the modern approach to automation, where cybersecurity use cases like SOAR, XDR, compliance, cloud security, and Identity and Access Management (IAM) become building blocks for DevSecOps solutions.”

said Michael Fraser, CEO, and co-founder, Refactr.

