Sophos is expanding its firewall portfolio with two new next-generation XGS series appliances, XGS 7500 and 8500.

New models feature high-performance Xstream flow processors and CPUs with enterprise-grade acceleration to offer up to 190 Gbps firewall throughput.

The new XGS 7500 and 8500 models provide roughly 50% faster throughput than industry averages in their class.

Cybersecurity as a service solutions provider Sophos announced that the company is expanding its XGS Series firewall portfolio with two new appliances, XGS 7500 and 8500. The new models, designed for large enterprises and campus deployments, offer better performance and protection. The new additions are broadening the market opportunities for channel partners.

190 gigabits per second

Sophos’ new models offer modular connectivity, scalable software-defined wide area network features, traffic and application acceleration, TLS inspection, threat protection, and enterprise-grade, high-availability, and redundancy capabilities. With their Xstream flow processors and CPUs, new models are offering approximately 50% faster throughput compared to industry averages. Key features include:

Up to 190 gigabits per second (Gbps) firewall throughput

Up to 141 Gbps Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) virtual private network ( VPN ) throughput

Up to 93 Gbps intrusion prevention system (IPS) throughput

Up to 76 Gbps next-generation firewall (NGFW) throughput

Up to 34 Gbps threat protection throughput

Up to 24 Gbps Xstream Secure Sockets Layer and TLS inspection

Support for up to 58 million concurrent connections

Support for up to 1.7 million new connections per second

Up to two times better energy efficiency than the industry average when using IPsec VPN

High-speed connectivity with two QSFP28 ports supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps

High capacity, high-speed random access memory, and non-volatile memory express solid-state drives for improved compatibility and storage

Unique programmable Xstream architecture delivers unmatched levels of protection, performance, and visibility

Daniel Cole, vice president of network security product management at Sophos said,

« Large enterprises are under incredible pressure to support tens of thousands of users, all while protecting against complex cyberthreats and demonstrating clear return on IT infrastructure investments amidst today’s challenging economic climate. Sophos is shaking up the competitive enterprise firewall landscape with these new high-performance appliances, providing best in class price per protected megabit per second (Mbps). Network performance, reliability and security are top of mind as customers grow and expand their infrastructure needs, and these platforms enable organizations to grow and scale without having to compromise on security, which is often the case in larger, more demanding environments. For our channel partners, we’re creating new opportunities to support distributed organizations needing everything from managing an office of one to the most complex environments protecting tens of thousands of distributed users. »

Sophos Firewall is available for immediate purchase exclusively through Sophos’ global channel of partners and managed service providers.