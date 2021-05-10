Sophos, a next-generation cybersecurity company, announced plans to provide new data centers in Montreal, Canada, in July; Sydney, Australia, in August; and Tokyo, Japan, in September.

To provide critical additional regional capacity

Sophos already has data centers in the United States, Ireland and Germany. The planned new data centers would provide critical additional regional capacity to address the growing global demand for Sophos Central, the cloud management platform that supports Sophos’ portfolio of advanced, next-generation cybersecurity products.

Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos, said,

“With our data center expansion plans, Sophos would be able to address these critical business issues and add more capacity for growth. With cyberattacks like ransomware now more complex and costly, organizations need to prioritize innovative cybersecurity products and services that are intuitive and operate from a single, integrated cloud management console. We want to make it as easy as possible for organizations and channel partners to align with Sophos for the world’s best threat protection and detection and data storage options.”

Sophos’ strategic initiative also provides organizations of all sizes, in both private and public market sectors, with the flexibility of an in-country data center and the ability to store, manage and access data locally from Sophos Central.

