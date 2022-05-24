Edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions platform, StackPath announced the general availability of new subscription levels of the StackPath Web Application Firewall. The new packages are named Essential, Professional, and Enterprise and each higher subscription level includes more monthly WAF usage and offers access to additional features, including customized sanction screens, custom, and advanced rules extensions, professional services, and technical support.

New features and price options

All subscription levels of SP//WAF safeguard applications and APIs against automated traffic, DDoS attacks, OWASP Top 10 threats, and various other cyber threads. These features are coming out of the box and the configuration can be completed easily.

It is also easy for organizations to implement additional or bespoke protection by configuring through the StackPath customer portal which includes a straightforward custom rules editor. It activates any change, globally in real-time, or via Stackpath APIs that provide full visibility and control. Stackpath also actively identifies and profiles suspicious network traffic worldwide and updates SP//WAF with an expert edge security team and an advanced threat intelligence system to eliminate emerging and changing risks. Uzi Galili, Director of Security Products at StackPath said,

« Any business with a web application or API can be a target of malicious online activity. It’s not a question of whether a business needs protection, just how much and how difficult it will be to manage. SP//WAF already delivers second to none capabilities with great cost-effectiveness. We’re excited to take that further with these new packages, providing even more protection per dollar with exceptional ease-of-use, flexibility, and scalability. »