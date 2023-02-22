Early in February 2023, Sekoia.io came upon Stealc, a new piece of malware with a file-grabber, which also seems like a malware-as-a-service product.

Stealc targets private information from well-known web browsers, desktop bitcoin wallets, and other applications including email clients and instant messaging services.

Early in February 2023, Sekoia.io discovered a new malware family while monitoring the distribution networks for information thieves.

A fully functional stealer

Sekoia.io discovered that the developer of this malware went by the moniker Plymouth and promoted the program as Stealc. The threat actor portrays Stealc as a fully functional and useable stealer, one whose growth was based on other stealers such as Vidar, Raccoon, and Redline. The threat actor is offering free trials for other malicious actors to test the product and share reviews to possibly collect positive comments.

Plymouth initially posted advertisements for the Stealc information stealer on the Russian-language underground forums XSS and BHF on January 9, 2023. The threat actor released a thorough description of the new virus that included its extensive stealing powers, the fully featured and appealing administrative interface, and some technical features.



Can be customized

In contrast to previous stealers, the malware’s data-collecting settings may be customized to meet the demands of the user, making it a more attractive alternative. Moreover, Stealc uses a customizable file grabber that enables users to take files and the information stealer includes loader capabilities that one would often anticipate from malware-as-a-service (MaaS).

When several threat actors add Stealc to their toolkits while the malware is insufficiently monitored by the cybersecurity departments, Sekoia.io predicts that the Stealc info stealer will proliferate quickly. Sekioa recommends businesses be aware of Stealc malware and take necessary measures.