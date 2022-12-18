The new functionality will prevent all unauthorized webcam connections and allow users to manually choose camera access permissions for specific apps. Webcam protection is already available on the app for macOS users who have purchased a Surshark One subscription.

Webcam under full control

The newest Surfshark Antivirus feature allows users to select which apps can access their camera. In the Surfshark app’s Antivirus section, people can add and edit the circle of trusted apps anytime. If no apps are added to the permission list, then all apps will be restricted from accessing the webcam. Users will also receive a notification when an untrusted app attempts to access their camera without them knowing.

Nedas Kazlauskas, Antivirus Product Owner at Surfshark said,

« At Surfshark, we’re constantly searching for innovations and ways to give users the best all-around security, from encrypting their internet traffic to ensuring the safety of their personal ID. This time, we focused on securing users’ webcams as camfecting tactics become increasingly sophisticated, making them really difficult to identify. And the danger might be vicious – after successfully gaining access to a user’s webcam, hackers can watch them 24/7 and gather sensitive information. »

Currently, the new feature is only available on macOS, but the company will gradually introduce it to other operating systems too.

According to Surfshark’s representatives, webcam protection is especially important as cybercrime losses increase each year. The company’s study shows that, in 2021, people lost around $787,671 to cybercrime every hour, compared to $479,452 the year before.

And the most financially impactful crimes, such as investment fraud, confidence and romance scams, or identity theft, can be easily executed through camfecting. The latter is the type of crime when hackers infect cameras with malware using various social engineering and scamming techniques and remotely access its footage.