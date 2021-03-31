Threat research conducted by Sysdig shows that having a single view across cloud, workloads, and containers speeds the time to detect and respond to lateral movement attacks. Container security startup Sysdig introduced continuous CSPM to the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform, multi-cloud threat detection for AWS and GCP, and a new free-forever cloud security tier.

Open-source tool for cloud security

By unifying the incident timeline and adding risk-based insights, Sysdig reduces the time to detect threats across clouds and containers by adding unified cloud and container security posture management products to its portfolio.

Sysdig adds cloud asset discovery, cloud services posture assessment, and compliance validation. Cloud security teams can manage their security posture by automatically discovering all cloud services and flagging misconfigurations and violations of compliance and regulatory requirements. This is an open-source tool for securing cloud infrastructure.

The company also added multi-Cloud Threat Detection for AWS and GCP Based on Falco. While offering daily checks against CIS benchmarks and continuous threat detection, it also includes inline scanning for Fargate and ECR images, up to 250 images a month.

