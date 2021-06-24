Cloud migration services all around the globe are expected to hit US$515.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027. With the rise in cloud services, new cyberattacks have also become apparent and sophisticated. Tencent Cloud collaborated with partners to build an innovative and safe cloud environment.

Smart cloud technologies

With its security-related products, the company aims to prevent security threats effectively. For instance, three Tencent Cloud products focus on the needs of businesses with essential services such as optimal and extensive protection, fast speed and reliability, defense against DDoS and Challenge Collapsar attacks, and webpage tampering prevention.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said,

“Throughout Tencent’s two-decade history, we have gained strong technical and security capabilities, leading to us being one of the earliest companies to focus on cloud computing environment security. Tencent Cloud endeavors to offer secure, reliable and smart cloud technologies so that companies can thrive and stay protected in the digital age, together with global, regional and industry compliance.”

Anti-DDoS Advanced and Pro is developed for providing real-time detection and attack management. These protection solutions defend servers against high-volume DDoS attacks, ensuring real-time protection with a successful cleaning rate of up to 99.995%.

The service targets businesses that require high-quality real-time user experience, such as PvP games, online finance, e-commerce, and media, ensuring the stability and availability of customers’ offerings.

Another security-related product Tencent Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is an AI-based one-stop web business solution. It helps internal and external users fight security issues like web attacks, intrusions, exploits, trojans, tampering, backdoors, crawlers, and domain name hijacking.

Tencent Cloud’s Cloud Access Management (CAM) is permission and user management system designed for secure and precise product management and access. It has essential features like the assignment of separate security credentials such as Cloud API keys, login passwords, and MFA devices.

See more Cyber Security News