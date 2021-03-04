Terranova Security has released its Global Dashboard functionality within the Terranova Security Awareness Platform. Terranova Security is a global partner of choice in security awareness training. The release empowers organizations, as well as cybersecurity and risk management leaders, to leverage customizable, real-time analytics visualizations for improved data-driven decision-making.

The functionality of the dashboard

The Terranova Security Global Dashboard is a new module within the Security Awareness Platform. Dashboard widgets that provide granular visualization of training course data are currently available for all Security Awareness Platform administrators. This platform can easily be personalized to display an organization’s key security awareness training information. Using customizable filters, administrators can refine reporting data to focus on a specific department, geographical region, or any other pertinent user grouping.

Lise Lapointe, author and Terranova Security CEO, said,

“Global Dashboards provide organizations and their security leaders with an opportunity to go beyond one-size-fits-all reporting and obtain the information they need to succeed,” says . “With granular data tailored to their unique needs and cyber security goals, they can ensure they’re undertaking the right measures to educate end users and safeguard all types of data from cyber threats.”

The Terranova Security Global Dashboard feature also centralizes the reporting process. It enables organizations to capture insights that gauge user behavior changes all in one, easy-to-use space within the Security Awareness Platform.

Key benefits of the Global Dashboard feature include centralized analytics, customizable dashboard data that combines a modular, widget-based environment with built-in filters to instantly tailor every aspect of the analytics experience to an organization’s needs and goals, in-depth reporting possibilities that go beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to training metrics by empowering administrators and leaders to pinpoint specific improvement areas and adjust security awareness campaigns accordingly.

