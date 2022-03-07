Lapsus$ gang is pretty active and successful nowadays. They managed to breach Nvidia systems to steal hashed passwords and some company secrets which leads to creating a tool for bypassing LHR limiter for RTX cards without flashing them. The group has now moved on to its next victim, Samsung.

The leak is confirmed by Samsung

According to the group, they managed to breach Samsung’s systems and stole 190 GB of company data. The data is leaked to torrent as three parts that compressed with 7z. The leaked data includes several secrets such as source codes for Trusted Applets’, algorithms for biometric unlocking systems, bootloader source codes, Qualcomm source codes, Samsung activation servers’ source code, and more.

Three days after the incident, Samsung has announced that the Lapsus$ claim is true; they indeed have managed to breach and steal the company data. Samsung did not mention the group’s name in its statement. Samsung also claims no information related to employees or customers was stolen:

« We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system. According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact on our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption. »

Lapsus$ is currently successfully breaching some huge companies’ systems but their aim is currently unknown. After they managed to breach Nvidia systems, they demanded the removal of the hashrate limiter from the GPUs and there were no other requests as far as we know. Samsung also did not state any requests coming from the Lapsus$ gang. Let’s see which big company will be the next victim of the group.