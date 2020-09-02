The Norwegian parliament hit by a cyber-attack during the past week and the e-mail accounts of ministers, several elected members, employees were hacked.

The Norwegian national assembly and a counter-intelligence agency confirmed that the Norwegian parliament hit by a cyber-attack during the past week. The Norwegian parliament’s director, Marianne Andreassen said that this had been a significant attack. Cyber attackers have gained access to the email accounts of several elected members, employees of parliament. The parliament had discovered anomalies a little more than a week ago.

A significant attack

Andreassen talked in a press conference about the cyber-attack. Andreassen did not specify how many accounts had been hacked. “A number of risk-reducing immediate measures were implemented to stop the attack. It was not known who was behind the attack or exactly what data had been extracted” she added.

A report has been filed with the Norwegian police about the hacked accounts. The Norwegian National Security Authority (NSA) is assisting parliament with analysis and technical assistance.

