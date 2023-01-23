Malware made to inflict Linux systems is at an all-time high with a 50 percent rise to a record-breaking 1.9 million.

Linux malware is a growing threat to the security of Linux systems. It is a type of malicious software that can be used to gain access to a system, steal data, or cause other damage. Even though it is known for its security, as Linux becomes more popular, it has become an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals.

1.9 million malware targets Linux

The Atlas VPN team found that new Linux malware threats reached record levels in 2022, rising by 50% to 1.9 million. The most common types of Linux malware threats included ransomware, cryptojacking, and botnets.

In 2022, Linux malware reached previously unheard-of levels, but the total number of malware developments decreased. The number of new malware samples decreased by 39% to 73.7 million in 2022 compared to 2021, when 121.6 million samples were found.

Despite being the most targeted operating system last year, Windows still experienced a 40% decline in malware threats. The number of new malware threats aimed at Windows was over 95%, making it the most targeted operating system. Since Linux is open-source with all of the tech communities’ eyes upon it, it is more difficult to exploit its vulnerabilities.

To combat these threats, organizations should ensure that their systems are up-to-date with the latest security patches and use antivirus software to detect any malicious activity on their networks. Additionally, users should be aware of phishing emails and other suspicious activities that could lead to a breach in security.