The cybersecurity researchers from Cyberthint have released the Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Report 2022.

According to the report, the most dangerous and damaging cyber attack type in 2022 was ransomware , as expected.

, as expected. The report includes many interesting statistics alongside the big cybersecurity incidents from the last year; it is available for download in PDF format.

It’s been a tough year from the cybersecurity perspective; several big incidents happened during 2022. Especially ransomware has been a big issue for organizations and companies; from Nvidia to Uber, CISCO, and Twitter, many giants suffered from those attacks. Cybersecurity researchers from Cyberthint have released a report regarding those incidents that happened in 2022.

15 new ransomware groups

According to the report, there are at least 15 new active ransomware groups compared to 2021; and the number of ransomware attacks is increased by an incredible 82% as well. While Lockbit was the most aggressive group of 2022 by far, at least 2,400 companies were victims of ransomware.

Ransomware attacks mostly affected the services industry, with 32%, followed by manufacturing with 12%. The country that suffered the most from ransomware attacks in 2022 was the USA, as expected; the UK, Germany, Canada, and France follows it.

Additionally, there are new APT groups that emerged in the last year: Dark Pink, Polonium, and Earth Longzhi. APT groups especially had a big role in the Russia – Ukraine war that started at the beginning of 2022. The most exploited vulnerabilities include Spring4Shell, SAP ICMAD, ProxyNotShell, and Log4Shell.

In the black markets, the most sold products were stolen credit card information by far, reaching almost 30 million cards. You can follow the link below to download and read the full report by Cyberthint.

Click here to download Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Report 2022 PDF