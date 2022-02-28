As if COVID 19 was not enough for ruining our days, for two years, now there is a war between Ukraine and Russia. Obviously, the political side of the war is out of our scope as Cloud7. However, there are exciting cybersecurity and hacking news between the two countries that we want to share with you.

So much propaganda, so much misinformation

Before sharing the news, we should state that there is an enormous amount of misleading information on the internet. News published for propaganda purposes from either of the sides, social media trolls, biased social media users, and much more. It is almost impossible to confirm any of the news on TV, the internet, social media, or elsewhere in the current situation. So take this collection of cybersecurity news as a grain of salt, as they might be wrong as well.

Hacking of Russian TV’s

According to the resources around the internet and some videos, Russian TV’s are being hacked to broadcast the Ukrainian national anthem. Video collage includes the sad part of the war, such as a Ukrainian father crying with his child and leaving her for joining the army. Anonymous is said to be behind this action.

Bitdefender joins to defend

Bitdefender has declared that they will be providing technical cyber consulting, threat intelligence, and free-of-charge cyber technology powered by their software to any business in Ukraine. As a defensive security company, Bitdefender might help defend against cyberattacks coming from the Russian side of the war.

Collaboratively DDoS ’ing government and news websites

A new website has a complete list of Russian government and news websites. Those websites are constantly being attacked as long as the user leaves the page open. This means any person in the world can be a part of DDoS attacks against Russian-related websites quite easily.

Anonymous also states that they have managed to hack the news websites to place some messages in favor of Ukraine. However, at the time we were writing this article, they were all down.

Putin’s yacht has crashed into Snake Island, digitally

There is some more hacking news, but not as severe as shutting down government websites. As a result of an attack by a group from Anonymous, a luxury yacht that is said to be owned by Vladimir Putin has run aground off the famous Snake Island, Ukraine; but not in real life. The hackers managed to hack maritime traffic data and changed the yacht’s position, destination, and callsign. It is a pretty useless hacking action that only can make people smile.

Another hacking story affected the owners of electric vehicles in Russia. Videos show that the EV charging stations close to St. Petersburg were hacked to display messages such as “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to the heroes”.