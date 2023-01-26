Thoma Bravo, an American private equity and growth capital firm, has announced the acquisition of Magnet Forensics.

Magnet Forensics was acquired for $1.34 billion, joining Ping Identity, Coupa Software, ForgeRock, Bottomline Technologies, and Sailpoint in the companies acquired by Thoma Bravo.

Grayshift founders David Miles and Braden Thomas, and Magnet founders Adam Belsher and Jad Saliba will each hold leadership positions in the combined company.

Thoma Bravo, the American private equity and growth capital firm, announced that Magnet Forensics would be acquired for $1.34 billion. Magnet Forensics is a company that makes software used to investigate cybersecurity threats.

Expanding with partnerships

Magnet founders Adam Belsher and Jad Saliba, and Grayshift founders David Miles and Braden Thomas, will each hold key leadership positions in the combined company. Jim Balsillie, Magnet’s Chair, will join the combined company’s board of directors. Adam Belsher, CEO of Magnet says:

« We believe the combination of Magnet and Grayshift will unlock tremendous value for our customers by further integrating and expanding our product suite which will result in more seamless workflows in the recovery and analysis of critical digital evidence to investigations and ultimately contribute to our shared mission of the pursuit of justice. We look forward to partnering with Thoma Bravo and Grayshift to build upon our digital investigation suite to further innovate and continue to serve a growing number of organizations and use cases. »

The company also acquired Ping Identity, Coupa Software, ForgeRock, Bottomline Technologies and Sailpoint back in 2022.