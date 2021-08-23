Kubernetes security and observability company, Tigera announced the launch of a partner program to meet the demand of containers, Kubernetes, and microservices, which has created security and observability challenges for enterprises. The company allows organizations to build stronger relationships with users, expand portfolios, and boost margins by building their expertise and ability to offer security and observability solutions.

Calico Cloud and Calico Enterprise

Tigera’s Calico Cloud and Calico Enterprise provide automated capabilities that can be used to secure, observe, and quickly resolve performance issues and troubleshoot microservices. The program aims at solution provider resellers, systems integrators, consultants, and distributors.

Calico provides automated capabilities to deliver an easy-to-understand and action-oriented view of Kubernetes networking, security, and application layer allowing them to resolve performance hotspots and troubleshoot connectivity issues. IT also offers a single pane of glass across multi-cluster and multi-cloud Kubernetes environments that allows deploying a standard set of egress access controls, enforce security policies for compliance, and observe and troubleshoot applications. Amit Gupta, vice president of business development and product management of Tigera said,

“We want to help partners evolve their offerings to capitalize on the growth of containers, Kubernetes, and microservices opportunities in order to grow their business and expand their value to customers. Now, we’re formalizing what has been an ad hoc network of partners as we see increasing inbound activity from partners of all types. This builds on our existing relationships with partners in North America and Europe that include AWS, Azure, Fortinet, Red Hat, and Suse Rancher, where we’re already working together on customer engagements.”

See more Cyber Security News