Video communications service provider Zoom is gaining popularity due to coronavirus outbreak and now, millions of professionals and companies are using the service for their critical meetings and conferences. But recently the company had to deal with some severe security issues, some of them were acknowledged by the company and affected its reputation negatively. We are aware of Zoom users are now worried about their security more than ever. Here are some simple tips that can help you avoid common problems that may occur during your next online meeting.

As we mentioned before, Zoom has acknowledged some security issues and their developer team is working hard to fix them. But if you ignore these fixes, you’ll be vulnerable to commonly known security issues. So always make sure that if there is an update before using the software.

Random ID

Use randomly-generated IDs. If you share your personal ID publicly, it may cause some third party members to join to disrupt the meeting, or even worse. The best option to avoid such a risk is to get a random-generated ID when creating a meeting.

Password protection

If you enable the “Require a password when scheduling new meetings” option in the Settings menu, you can easily avoid unwanted guests who can eavesdrop your confidential company secrets. So make sure to create a password and share them with your attendees before the meeting starts.

Participant screen sharing

If you want to eliminate the risk of one of your attendees sharing their screen which includes confidential information, you can turn off this feature from the Security tab. Which means only the host can share his/her screen with attendees.

Waiting room

The waiting room feature allows you to screen attendees before they can join a meeting, which gives the host to inspect them before letting them join.

Host first

You can enforce a setting to start the meeting only when the host enters the room. Which means attendees can not enter the room before the host. This setting can be found under the Account Settings menu.

Lock

When all the participants joined the meeting, you can lock your meeting from the Manage Participants menu. Thus no unwanted intruders can join during the meeting even if your meeting ID is leaked.