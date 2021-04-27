Trend Micro, the cloud security company, launched a major refresh of the Trend Micro partner program that provides more cloud services resources and rewards partners with additional discounts for enabling organizations to better secure public cloud computing environments.

To increase partner profits

The revamped program aims to make it more profitable for partners that work with customers to deploy best-in-class Trend Micro cloud security services via our authorized distributors and the AWS Marketplace or the AWS Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) program.

Louise McEvoy, Vice President of U.S. Channels for Trend Micro, said,

“While there is plenty in our new partner program for our solution providers, we’ve turned the page into a new chapter of support for cloud-first channel businesses. Our new program increases partner profits, provides platforms and tools for partners to build their cloud services, and adds new, streamlined procurement options to help partners meet customers’ needs and build long-term relationships. We’ve listened to our partners and evolved our program to advance their cloud security practice and service offerings to help our joint customers operate efficiently in this ever-changing time.”

The cornerstones of the cloud-first partner program are:

A cloud-first focus on partners that provide cloud services. The new program offers partners service-oriented pre-sales support, co-selling tools, and free access to Trend Micro’s cloud security posture management solution, Cloud One – Conformity, that can accelerate and automate well-architected security assessments.

Increased deal registration discounts to protect margins for partners who register opportunities and actively work with us to bring customer success.

Cloud marketplace bundles and security services enablement: Trend Micro’s cloud-first program and new enablement platforms will enable partners to build their cloud service bundles and grow their businesses more profitably on the AWS Marketplace. Our partners are entitled to full use of our new white-label cybersecurity assessment services, cloud risk assessment tool, and can enroll in the Trend Micro professional service partner program.

Early Warning Services: The Trend Micro Vision One platform allows Trend Micro’s Incident & Response teams to proactively provide joint customers with threat intelligence and risks through daily scanning for indicators of compromise (IoC) related to notable targeted attacks. It opens a path for partners to build their services to help customers respond to and mitigate threats quickly and efficiently.

Commitment to simplicity and flexibility that shifts compensation from a tier-based standard discount model to a flat standard discount for all partner types.

