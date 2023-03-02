Trend Micro announced the acquisition of Anlyz. The details of the transaction aren’t disclosed yet.

The deal encompasses intellectual property, industry expertise, and more than 40 technical employees.

Anlyz has primarily focused on security orchestration and case management delivering powerful SOAR capabilities for MSSPs.

Global cybersecurity company, Trend Micro announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Anlyz, a SOC (security operations center) technology provider. With the acquisition, Trend Micro will extend its orchestration, automation, and integration capabilities. The acquisition will also enable organizations and managed security service providers to operational efficiencies, cost-effectiveness, and security outcomes.

Extended detection and response

The acquisition includes intellectual property, industry expertise, and more than 40 technical employees, which expands the company’s engineering team of over 3000, adding a new research & development center in Bangalore, India.

Managed security service providers will be able to grow their SOC services and minimize the complexity of the underlying security stack by reducing the number of technology vendors needed. The company’s enterprise customers can also benefit from the extended detection and response (XDR) and incident response orchestration platform which enables them to maximize analyst productivity. Kevin Simzer, Chief Operating Officer of Trend Micro said,

« We are happy to welcome the Anlyz team into the Trend family, together we are increasing SOC effectiveness and reducing both the technology and resources burdens. Due to market pressure, we see organizations moving past security point-solutions experiments in preference for platform breadth that allows for vendor consolidation, maximized return on investments, and efficiencies. »

The duo has been technology alliance partners since 2021. The two companies are also sharing over 30 joint customers.