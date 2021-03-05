Tufin announced the release of the Vulnerability-Based Change Automation App (VCA). Tufin is a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. The new app expands Tufin’s vulnerability management capabilities with automated vulnerability checks prior to approving network access changes.

Additional control over their attack surface

When combined with the Vulnerability Mitigation App (VMA), Tufin delivers a vulnerability management solution that allows customers to maintain additional control over their attack surface when making network changes.

Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin, said,

“The release of the VCA strengthens Tufin’s leadership in the market by extending our network security policy management capabilities into vulnerability management. With the app, users can incorporate risk assessment into the decision making around security policy, increase the speed for network change implementation, and enable the business without compromising security.”

The Vulnerability-Based Change Automation App improves security posture by preventing connectivity to or from risky assets and ensures there are no vulnerabilities within source or destination assets before provisioning new network access. In addition to this, it validates consistent risk assessments during network changes with associated documentation and audit trails.

