TuxCare announced the launch of DatabaseCare, the first solution to provide non-disruptive live patching for databases. The live patching service supports the most popular open-source enterprise-grade databases, including MySQL, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL. DatabaseCare allows IT professionals to apply fast security updates without the need to wait for maintenance windows.

No maintenance window required

Databases are one of the core services of enterprise IT infrastructure, making them difficult to take one down. On the other hand, working with an unpatched database is a huge risk, allowing actors to exploit unpatched known vulnerabilities. Deploying DatabaseCare can eliminate most maintenance windows on database systems and still be more secure than before. TuxCare adds DatabaseCare to its existing live patching services KernelCare, LibraryCare, and QEMUCare. Jim Jackson, president and chief revenue officer at TuxCare said,

“Live patching critical systems is paramount to maintaining availability and enhancing security. Databases store an organization’s most valuable asset – its data. We know that making sure the data is safe is a universal concern across industries and IT teams. DatabaseCare provides fast patches for new vulnerabilities, no service restarts are necessary at all.”

