The U.S. Department of Energy is funding six university-led projects that lead research, development, and demonstration of new cyber technology. The U.S. Department of Energy announced $12 million for the projects that will develop innovative cybersecurity technology. The projects focus on ensuring energy delivery systems are designed, installed, operated, and maintained to survive and recover quickly from cyberattacks.

Protecting the power grid

DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response is funding these projects to advance anomaly detection, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and physics-based analytics to strengthen the security of next-generation energy systems. These energy systems are including components to detect cyber intrusions quickly and automatically block access to control functions. The projects are:

Florida International University: The project will develop artificial intelligence ( AI )-based detection tools and design effective cyber threat mitigation strategies using these technologies. Partners: North Carolina State University (NCSU); University of North Carolina (UNC); Raytheon Technologies Research Center (RTRC); Duke Energy. (Award Amount: $2,000,000)

Iowa State University: The project will enable defense-in-depth security and resilience for cyber-physical systems using AI-integrated, attack-resilient, and proactive system technologies and solutions. Partners: University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP); Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI); Duke Energy; Alliant Energy; Google; OSISoft; SEL. (Award Amount: $2,000,000)

New York University: The project will develop a program called Tracking Real-time Anomalies in Power Systems (TRAPS) to detect and localize anomalies in power grid cyber-physical systems. Partners: SRI International; New York Power Authority; Consolidated Edison. (Award Amount: $1,939,416)

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station: The project will leverage AI and machine learning to develop techniques and scalable prototypes for intrusion response against advanced cyber-physical threats to power systems. Partners: Rutgers University; Oregon State University; Network Perception; TDi Technologies; PSC Consulting; Electric Power Engineers. (Award Amount: $1,997,921)

University of Illinois at Chicago: The project will develop a resilient, next-generation solid-state power substation, integrating cybersecurity considerations to improve adoptability. Partners: Iowa State University; University of Arkansas; Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT); Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI); NextWatt LLC; Eaton; ENER-i. (Award Amount: $2,000,000)

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University: The university will create a program called Cyber REsilience of SubsTations (CREST), a two-part system to detect and mitigate cyber incidents while maintaining secure communication and critical functions. Partners: University of Michigan-Dearborn; Southern Company Services; GW Grid Solutions LLC. (Award Amount: $1,997,864)

Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy said,

« Investing in cutting-edge cyber security technology keeps us at the forefront of global innovation and protects America’s power grid in the face of increasing cyber threats from abroad. This funding will bolster our commitment to a secure and resilient clean energy future by fortifying American electricity systems and building a stronger grid. »