The Ukrainian government is asking for help for defense in the cybersecurity area. A senior in the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has contacted Yegor Aushev, co-founder of Cyber Unit Technologies, a cybersecurity company in the country. The senior has requested an announcement for cyber-defense from Aushev.

Gathering hackers of the country

The hackers will be helping to defend the country’s infrastructure as well as gathering information from the enemy. Those groups are divided into offensive and defensive cyber units. The application requires information regarding the volunteer hackers’ specialties and their professional references. The application form is published in the hacker forums with a call:

« Ukrainian cybercommunity! It’s time to get involved in the cyber defense of our country »

As those happen, the widely-known hacker group, Anonymous, has declared a cyberwar against Russia.

The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

Anonymous is currently reporting taking down several Russian websites such as the Ministry of Defense, RT News, and more. They are also providing some information related to Russia’s future actions.

The Russian armed forces are preparing a large-scale bombing operation in the capital of #Ukraine. — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

On the first day of the invasion, cybersecurity companies such as ESET and Symantec have reported massive DDoS attacks targeting Ukrainian websites. There is also a new malware that destroys the target systems’ stored data, again, targeting Ukraine.