State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) stated that The Ukrainian Internet Service Provider Ukrtelecom was hit by a massive cyberattack on March 28th and the attack had been neutralized. The attack on the IT infrastructure lead to the most severe internet disruption in the country since the invasion had begun and impacted the entire nation.

The specialists from the @dsszzi promptly reacted to the situation, due to which the attack was repelled. And now #Ukrtelecom has an ability to begin restoring its services to the clients. #StopRussia #UkraineUnderAttack — SSSCIP Ukraine (@dsszzi) March 28, 2022

The most severe internet disruption yet

On Monday, SSSCIP Chairman Yurii Shchyhol also published a statement and stated that “The first in the human history cyberwar is underway.” The statement also says the main priority is the victory over the enemy on all the battlefields, including cyberspace. It also urged everyone to help in this fight by following the rules of cyber hygiene which includes not opening unknown messages, not downloading files whose origin is not clear. Yurii Shchyhol, Chairman of SSSCIP said,

« The first in the human history cyberwar is under way. In this war, the entire IT-community of the world got united in their reaction against injustice and against the russian troops’ attempts to destroy our country. We are doing our best to stop the aggressor. ⚠️ Confirmed: A major internet disruption has been registered across #Ukraine on national provider #Ukrtelecom; real-time network data show connectivity collapsing to 13% of pre-war levels; the provider reports issues assigning new sessions 📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/BY2OOBK0m6 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 28, 2022 Our service is responsible for information protection, for cyberdefense. On the eve of the war, we united around our institution the best IT-specialists and specialists in cyberprotection that are assisting us in our task to keep Ukraine’s information resources intact. Ukrainian IT-specialists all over the world promptly joint their efforts and got in touch with the state bodies responsible for cybersecurity. And today they put aside their work and are helping their native country even at their own expense. »