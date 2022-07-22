TavrMedia, a large Ukrainian media group was hacked during its broadcasting.

The hackers reported fake news about President Volodymyr Zelensky’s health condition; claiming the president is currently under intensive care.

The incident is currently under investigation by Ukrainian officials.

State Service of Special Communications and Information department of Ukraine revealed that TavrMedia, the Ukrainian radio station was hacked by cybercriminals recently. The criminals had broadcasted about President Volodymyr Zelensky reporting that he was in an intensive care ward and not able to perform his duties.

TavrMedia is the latest victim of cybercriminals

The hackers broadcasted the false information after interrupting a music program on at least one of TavrMedia’s nine radio stations. The media group runs nine major radio stations: Hit FM, Radio ROKS, KISS FM, Radio RELAX, Melody FM, Nashe Radio, Radio JAZZ, Classic Radio, and Radio Bayraktar. The criminals claimed that Zelensky was in an intensive care ward and Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk was performing his duties temporarily.

Ukrainian radio stations attacked by hackers were spreading #fakenews about Ukrainian President’s health issues. TAVR Media servers and broadcasting networks were #cyberattacked today. (1/4) — SSSCIP Ukraine (@dsszzi) July 21, 2022

It is not clear how many people heard the fake news about Zelensky on the radio. The news was denied immediately by Ukrainian officials. And Zelensky himself posted a video on his Instagram account, confirming he was totally fine. Zelensky said;

« I am in the office and I have never felt as healthy as I do now. »

TavrMedia wrote on Facebook that it is working to solve the problem without providing any further details. The incident is under investigation by the Ukrainian state cyberattacks response unit CERT.