US Department of Defense has launched a bug-hunting program in order to identify high-severity vulnerabilities.

The total reward for the bug hunting event is $110,000, which will be distributed among the participants.

The event will end on the 11th of July.

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), the Directorate for Digital Services, and the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) mutually started Hack US, a bug-hunting program to identify high-severity vulnerabilities in government systems.

The total budget is $110,000

US Department of Defense’s new bug bounty program will end on the 11th of July.

The bug bounty program aims to encourage security researchers, and ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities directly targeting publicly accessible Department of Defense (DoD) information systems, including websites. The program is being held between July 4th and July 11th. The findings related to any publicly accessible information systems, web property, or data owned, operated, or controlled by DoD will be eligible for a bounty.

To motivate security researchers who participate, the DOD has allocated a budget total of $110,000. The rewards are $1,000 for critical severity reports, $500 for high severity reports, and $3,000 for the vulnerabilities that fall under special categories. The bounty program comes after DoD and HackerOne have conducted a 12-month pilot as part of the Defense Industrial Base Vulnerability Disclosure Program (DIB-VDP).

On the other side, infamous cyber hackers like LockBit have launched the LockBit 3.0 bug bounty program asking worldwide hackers to submit personal data on high-profile individuals and web abuses in exchange for rewards of up to $1 million.