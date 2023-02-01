The United States has extradited a French hacker accused of committing multiple cyber crimes.

Sebastien Raoult, aged 21, faces a maximum prison sentence of 123 years if found guilty on all charges.

Some of the allegations against him include computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Raoult allegedly hacked into running phishing pages, that are imitating legitimate businesses and stole login credentials. He used this information to hack into corporate systems and steal valuable information. Nick Brown, US attorney for the Western District of Washington said,

« Too many bad actors believe they can illegally access proprietary information and personal financial information by hiding behind a keyboard. FBI Seattle Cyber Task Force and our experienced cyber unit is working diligently to identify, arrest, and prosecute those who seek to victimise people, businesses, and industries in the Western District of Washington and around the world. »