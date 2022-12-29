All employees of the US government who creates and watches TikTok videos are now at risk of being contacted by the cybersecurity COA office.

The latest $1.66 trillion total spending bill includes a broader ban that blocks all state-controlled devices from installing the now-infamous app.

The Trump administration has even tried to force the company to sell its U.S. operations to domestic buyers to preserve locally generated data and protect it from possible exfiltration by the Chinese government.

TikTok has exploded in popularity recently and is now recognized as the world’s leading social media platform. However, it is owned and operated by Chinese software company ByteDance and was quickly investigated by the US government given China’s privacy, data governance, and human rights policies.

Banned from US authorities’ smartphones

Anyone working in the House of Commons was told to remove the app from their devices immediately. This ban will soon be extended to other organizations within the US government.

The latest $1.66 trillion total spending bill, now approved by President Biden, includes a broader ban that would block all state-controlled devices from installing the now-infamous app.

TikTok has exploded in popularity recently and is now recognized as the world’s leading social media platform. However, it is owned and operated by Chinese software company ByteDance and has quickly come under scrutiny from the US government given China’s privacy, data management, and human rights policies.

Both the company and the Chinese government have denied misusing the data, but ByteDance confirmed earlier this month that its employees accessed the journalist’s user data to find out who leaked certain information.

Additionally, the company confirmed that its Chinese employees had access to U.S. user data.