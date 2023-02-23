The US Department of Defense shut down a server on Monday after it had been leaking secret US military emails to the internet for the previous two weeks.

It was detected that the server which included three terabytes of military e-mails was not protected by a password due to an error.

Although a USSOCOM representative claimed that this was not the product of a hacking effort, the reason why it occurred is yet unknown.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense shut down a server that had been leaking private emails from the US military to the public internet for the previous two weeks. The exposed server was housed on Microsoft’s Azure government cloud, The investigation is being led by the Pentagon’s Cyber Command in collaboration with Microsoft, which runs the Azure cloud-computing service.

The exposed server was a component of an internal mailbox system that included around 3 TBs of internal military e-mails, much of which were regarding USSOCOM, the US military organization responsible for carrying out special military operations. This occurrence made people think twice about moving important documents to the cloud, especially Pentagon data.

The server was not password-protected

A completed SF-86 questionnaire, which is filled out by federal employees seeking a security clearance and contains extremely sensitive personal and health information for vetting people before they are cleared to handle top secret information from the government. Unfortunately, it appears that the server was not password-protected due to an error, making it possible to access it and all of the housed data by merely knowing the IP address.

While the USSOCOM spokesperson said this was not the result of a hacking attempt, it is unknown why it happened as of now. According to two individuals, Microsoft’s server may have had a setup issue that made it publicly accessible and caused the disclosure. They both had a different theory about who was to blame; one thought it was a Pentagon staffer, while the other believed Microsoft was responsible. The Defense Department is still evaluating the claims of leaked emails, and a spokesperson for the agency told reporters at the Pentagon that “we really don’t comment on the security of our systems.”