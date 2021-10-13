Vaultree introduced a first of its kind Encryption-as-a-Service solution. The solution aims to help organizations to improve their data protection in the cloud era. The company provides a fast, scalable, and easy-to-integrate solution allowing organizations to work with fully encrypted cloud data at scale without performance issues.

Work with fully encrypted cloud data

Vaultree’s solution supports all kinds of cloud environments, databases, or in conjunction with third-party SaaS tools in a fully end-to-end encrypted form. It also provides:

Ease of integration and use: Vaultree enables companies to be at the forefront of data security with a zero-knowledge approach, with an easily integrated solution that’s simple to use for any enterprise.

Boosted security and control: Vaultree keeps sensitive data fully encrypted even while being used, stored or shared and gives the user full key control, never requiring a disclosure to Vaultree or a cloud provider. Audit logs and access management are included.

Enhanced performance and scalability: Users get the highest performance power with an infinitely scalable solution that can be used across multiple industries and platforms.

Tilo Weigandt, co-founder of Vaultree said,

“Traditional encryption solutions can’t scale for today’s needs. Highly regulated organizations need the ability to freely access and use their data without having to reveal their encryption keys or data content to anyone. Vaultree’s Encryption-as-a-Service solution provides a fully compliant and frictionless way for organizations to protect their most sensitive data without sacrificing performance.”

