As one of the significant players of cloud computing, Amazon Web Services (AWS) simplifies the deployment of cloud applications. However, the cloud provider should be awake to AWS threats while deploying cloud apps. For reducing the risk of AWS services being exploited, Vectra focused on the AWS control plane to detect attacks. With the launch of Vectra Detect for AWS, it offers rapid threat detection and response for IaaS and PaaS.

Steps of Vectra Detect for Amazon Web Services

With the rise of cloud adoption, deploying cloud applications securely is getting more important. 99% of cloud security failures will be the organizations’ own fault, according to Gartner. Vectra Detect for Amazon Web Services scans AWS infrastructure, IaaS and PaaS without signatures or outdated static policy rules to secure applications and AWS services.

Detect for AWS discovers misses such as account creation, account changes, and how different services are being used. Afterward, it prioritizes attacks across the AWS ecosystem without relying on agents or static policy rules. That means discovering the earliest possible signs of attacks. It gives cloud providers the opportunity to mitigate threats without disrupting normal operations.

As a final step, Vectra’s patented AI provides companies with detailed instructions on fixing any issues. Vectra helps take enforcement actions by locking down the credentials that are used in an attack.

