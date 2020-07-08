The pilot program, announced by Verisign, provides a framework for collaboration between Verisign, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). It targets websites that illegally offering opioids for sale. The FDA will notify internet registries when the agency sends a warning letter to a registrar and/or website operator, and they do not respond adequately within the required timeframe. If the situation continues after the notification and potential technical action request, Verisign will be able to notify the registrar for the domain name. If still no action is taken, Verisign may then take appropriate action.

Potential solution to dealing with the illegal drug sale

According to the results of the pilot program, it can also translate to other fronts to fight agains DNS abuse. Results will be studied and the pilot program can be a potential solution to dealing with the illegal sale of unapproved opioids online. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said,