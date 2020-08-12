Virtru and Area 1 Security‘s joint offering combines Virtru’s seamless email encryption with Area 1’s advanced anti-phishing capabilities to deliver comprehensive enterprise-class email protection. The new solution also ensures privacy and compliance while maximizing cloud collaboration. The solution comprising Virtru Email Protection and Area 1 Horizon, Virtru and Area 1 seamlessly combine end-to-end encryption and advanced cloud email security.

End-to-end encryption

Area 1 discovers malicious sites and payloads under construction an average of 24 days before phishing campaigns launch, blocking attacks from ever reaching the inbox. Beyond the inbox, Virtru protects email messages and attachments through user-friendly, end-to-end encryption that is transparently integrated into the most commonly used productivity applications, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Microsoft Outlook. Virtru and Area 1 are providing organizations with: