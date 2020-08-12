Virtru and Area 1 Security‘s joint offering combines Virtru’s seamless email encryption with Area 1’s advanced anti-phishing capabilities to deliver comprehensive enterprise-class email protection. The new solution also ensures privacy and compliance while maximizing cloud collaboration. The solution comprising Virtru Email Protection and Area 1 Horizon, Virtru and Area 1 seamlessly combine end-to-end encryption and advanced cloud email security.
End-to-end encryption
Area 1 discovers malicious sites and payloads under construction an average of 24 days before phishing campaigns launch, blocking attacks from ever reaching the inbox. Beyond the inbox, Virtru protects email messages and attachments through user-friendly, end-to-end encryption that is transparently integrated into the most commonly used productivity applications, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Microsoft Outlook. Virtru and Area 1 are providing organizations with:
- End-to-End Email Security – Virtru’s end-to-end email encryption prevents unauthorized access to messages and attachments throughout their lifecycle, maintaining privacy and ensuring regulatory compliance (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR, ITAR) even as they’re shared with collaborators. Only Area 1 preemptively thwarts Business Email Compromise, credential harvesting, ransomware and other cloud email threats, and stops phishing across email, web, social and network attack vectors.
- Visibility and Control – Virtru’s granular access controls and persistent visibility streamline audit workflows, ensuring data governance and security beyond the inbox. Area 1’s detailed detection forensics and Autonomous Phish SOC improves security response times, allowing for at-a-glance visibility into threats, and reduces time spent on phishing investigations by up to 90 percent.
- Maximum ROI via Ease of Use and Administration – Deployed organization-wide as a seamless browser extension, Virtru protections are on-demand and intuitive – embedded directly within the native Gmail and Outlook UIs – empowering customers to get up and running in minutes. Area 1’s fully elastic, cloud-native service integrates quickly with email providers and existing security systems, with flexible deployment options that are as easy to configure as setting up a Gmail account.
