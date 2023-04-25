VirusTotal unveiled Code Insight, a new feature that uses artificial intelligence for code analysis, at RSA Conference 2023.

VirusTotal Code Insight is powered by Google Cloud Security AI Workbench and produces natural language summaries of codes.

VirusTotal trained large language models on programming languages, enabling it to transform code into natural language explanations.

VirusTotal unveiled VirusTotal Code Insights at RSA Conference 2023. The new feature is powered by Google Cloud Security AI Workbench and provides summaries of code snippets. Code Insights helps security experts and analysts by offering deeper insights about the purpose and operation of analyzed code, enabling them to detect and mitigate potential threats.

Threat analysis with generative AI

VirusTotal incorporated large language models, which have expanded their capabilities to encompass text generation and summarization, into the platform to enhance its capabilities. By training these models on programming languages, they became much better at transforming code into natural language explanations.

VirusTotal’s new feature is based on Sec-PaLM, a generative AI model that is hosted on Google Cloud AI. It can provide natural language summaries as an AI collaborator that is specialized in cybersecurity and malware, which can help security experts and analysts to understand what the code is up to. Now it is deployed to analyze a subset of PowerShell files uploaded to the platform. It can also exclude files that are very similar to the ones that are previously processed and excessively large files. VirusTotal also stated that the company will continue broadening the scope of this feature by adding additional supported file formats. VirusTotal said,

« As we continue to refine and expand the capabilities of VirusTotal Code Insight and other cutting-edge features, we remain dedicated to providing our community with the most advanced and effective tools to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. We are truly excited about what the future holds and are eager to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of cybersecurity. Stay tuned for more updates and developments from the VirusTotal team. »