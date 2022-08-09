VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS offers comprehensive visibility and security across on-premises and cloud environments.

and cloud environments. The new solution combines vulnerability assessment and workload hardening with next-generation antivirus to help IT teams improve their security posture.

to help IT teams improve their security posture. With VMware’s new solution, AWS customers can turn threat intelligence into a prevention policy to avoid hunting for the same threat twice.

VMware unveiled its new solution, VMware Carbon Black Workload for Amazon Web Services to offer advanced protection. The purpose-built solution is capable of securing both on-premise and cloud environments for AWS users.

Visibility and security

It can be integrated into the existing infrastructure with a single unified console and enables the IT team to improve their security postures and reduce their attack surface. It also provides unified and consistent visibility for workloads on AWS, VMware cloud, and on-premises. VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS provides authoritative context by gathering and listing vulnerabilities automatically to help users identify risks and reduce their attack surface, while CI/CD packages for sensor deployment further simplify agent lifecycle management.

The solutions also provide AWS users with more complete, comprehensive, and deeper visibility into the workloads, extending beyond when the VMware Carbon Black Workload sensor was first deployed. VMware’s new solution combines vulnerability assessment and workload hardening with next-generation antivirus. The combination analyzes attacker behavior patterns over time, which helps prevent attacks that are never seen before.

It enables AWS users to create prevention policies by using threat intelligence with enterprise threat hunting, including behavioral endpoint detection and response. It feeds into VMware Contexa, a threat intelligence cloud that shrinks the gap between attackers and defenders while enabling greater visibility, control, and anomaly detection. Jason Rolleston, vice president of product management and co-general manager of VMware’s Security Business Unit said,

« Security and IT teams lack visibility and control in highly dynamic and distributed environments. VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS improves collaboration between these teams via a single consolidated platform for all workloads, regardless of where they’re running, to help defenders see and stop more threats. This real-time visibility into workloads helps prevent attacks on your most valuable assets and provides AWS customers a finite surface area to protect. »