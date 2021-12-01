VMware announced a new VMware Carbon Black Cloud capability which provides 24/7/365 monitoring, alert triage, and threat analyst guidance on policy changes. The new capability also helps security teams with threat containment in the event of an incident.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Managed Detection and Response

VMware’s new solution, VMware Carbon Black Cloud Managed Detection and Response for endpoints and workloads not only offers insight into attacks but also makes recommendations for policy changes to users to help them remediate the threat. VMware Carbon Black Cloud MDR is supported by a team of security experts. These experts monitor and analyze the data from customers in the Carbon Black Cloud with advanced machine learning and algorithmic toolsets.

Analysts at VMware monitor customers’ environments continuously to protect the organization and to provide critical threat intelligence. These analysts can notify the security team about threats and provide specific policy changes to address the threat. They can also offer incident remediation guidance and help them with threat containment if an incident occurs. Kal De, vice president and general manager of VMware’s Security Business Unit said,

« As the threat surface expands and cyberattacks become increasingly destructive, our customers require a strong security posture that can be realized at speed. VMware’s mission is to enable our customers to have the security required for the threats of today and tomorrow. Our MDR offering provides customers with the threat intelligence and the guidance required to help reduce the overall risk of security incidents. »

