At RSA Conference 2023, VMware showcased lateral security designed to better protect multi-cloud and enterprise branch environments.

and enterprise branch environments. One of the enhancements enables DPU -based acceleration using SmartNICs for accelerated VMware NSX performance.

-based acceleration using SmartNICs for accelerated VMware NSX performance. By bringing together the best of VMware Carbon Black Workload and VMware Aria Automation for Secure Clouds, VMware delivers deeper context powered by VMware Contexa.

At RSA Conference 2023, VMware unveiled new security capabilities mainly focused on protecting multi-cloud and enterprise branch environments. VMware stated that VMware Contexa, the threat intelligence cloud that powers VMware’s security solutions, found out that attackers are only making 2-3 lateral moves to reach their target. Preventing lateral movements requires an end-to-end view across users, devices, networks, apps, and data.

Lateral security

VMware’s new and enhanced security features for its suite of security solutions aim to address the increasing sophistication and scale of cyberattacks. These enhancements include:

DPU-based acceleration using SmartNICs for accelerated VMware NSX performance.

VMware Carbon Black Workload and Cloud Configuration for security that’s designed for cloud-native architecture.

An enhanced Firewall Service offering to bring NSX Security capabilities to VMware SD-WAN edge appliances for simplified operations at the enterprise branch.

VMware Secure App IX for more secure application connectivity across applications and clouds.

VMware Workspace ONE updates for phishing and content protection, secure access, and patch management.

With the new features, users will be able to leverage DPU-based acceleration using SmartNICs, which also allows them to run NSX networking and security services on DPUs resulting in better NSX networking and security performance for applications.

VMware also introduced VMware Carbon Black Workload and Cloud Configuration to help keep multi-cloud environments secured by delivering security designed for cloud-native architecture. The company also provides deeper context powered by VMware Contexa to analyze threats to improve visibility on workload posture, stronger compliance, operational ease with fewer false positives and automated workflows, and reduced complexity. Sumit Dhawan, president of VMware said,

« As the cyber threat landscape evolves, our customers require their infrastructure to play a more active role in protecting their enterprise. VMware is deeply committed to driving innovation in infrastructure, delivering enhanced protection against threats of today and tomorrow. I am proud of the innovations we are announcing at the RSA Conference to provide our customers with rich contextual visibility and greater protection against cyberattacks targeting their multi-cloud environments. »