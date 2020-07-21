VMware released the results of its first U.S.-focused cybersecurity threat report, entitled: Extended Enterprise Under Threat. The results show that there is an increase in both cyberattack volume and breaches during the past 12 months. According to the results, U.S. businesses already using an average of more than nine different cybersecurity tools. Opinion Matters, an independent research company, compiled the data for the report in March and April of 2020 on behalf of VMware Carbon Black.
OS vulnerabilities
According to the results, the most common cause of breaches was OS vulnerabilities with 27%. It was followed by web application attacks with 13.5% and ransomware with 13%. Island-hopping was the cause of 5% of breaches.
Key survey findings from U.S. respondents:
- 92% said attack volumes have increased in the last 12 months, the survey found.
- 97% said their business has suffered a security breach in the last 12 months. The average organization said they experienced 2.70 breaches during that time, the survey found.
- 84% said attacks have become more sophisticated, the survey found.
- 95% said they plan to increase cyber defense spending in the coming year.
- OS vulnerabilities are the leading cause of breaches, according to the survey, followed by web application attacks and ransomware.
- US companies said they are using an average of 9 different security technologies to manage their security program, the survey found.
