VMware released the results of its first U.S.-focused cybersecurity threat report, entitled: Extended Enterprise Under Threat. The results show that there is an increase in both cyberattack volume and breaches during the past 12 months. According to the results, U.S. businesses already using an average of more than nine different cybersecurity tools. Opinion Matters, an independent research company, compiled the data for the report in March and April of 2020 on behalf of VMware Carbon Black.

OS vulnerabilities

According to the results, the most common cause of breaches was OS vulnerabilities with 27%. It was followed by web application attacks with 13.5% and ransomware with 13%. Island-hopping was the cause of 5% of breaches.

Key survey findings from U.S. respondents: