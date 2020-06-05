Tom Gillis, VMware‘s SVP and GM at Networking and Security Business Unit announced the company’s intent to acquire Lastline in a blog post. According to the announcement, the acquisition will allow VMware to take advantage of the intrinsic attributes of the virtualization platform to yield innovative security capabilities. Gillis also stated that the company aims to build security solutions that can uniquely deliver, spanning from the heart of the data center to users in a branch office and all the way to mobile users at home or on the road.

The transaction to close in VMware’s Q2 FY21

CEO of Lastline, John Dilullo also published a blog post announcing the definitive agreement between two companies. He also stated that the transaction is expected to close in VMware’s Q2 FY21 ending July 31, 2020. According to Dilullo’s announcement, two companies will be able to offer additional capabilities to customers and bring to market comprehensive security solutions for the data center, branch office, and remote and mobile users. John Dilullo, CEO of Lastline said,