Voxility unveiled the 1 Tpbs+ DDoS attacks mitigated by the company during the first week of September 2020. According to the announcement, the first incident, a massive network layer attack started on September 3, targeting a Hosting Provider. The attack peaked at 1044 Gbps and it was made up of volumetric UDP flood. The second wave followed the first one the next day, peaking at 1033 Gbps with more than 600 different originating source IPs. The second attack was accompanied by another two attacks of 798 Gbps and 745 Gbps within an hour.

1044 Gbps in 15 minutes

According to the announcement, all incidents averaged in duration at around 15 minutes. The company registered another UDP flood attack peaking at 854 Gbps for the same customer, with a length of 13 minutes on the 5th of September. Maria Sirbu, VP of Corporate Communications at Voxility said,

“The motivations behind these waves of DDoS attacks are uncertain at this point. Whether they are caused by extortion attempts or simply seeking to disrupt the hosting provider’s operations, very large volumetric DDoS attacks are occurring often across networks. In August alone, Voxility saw more than 30 attack waves that surpassed 500Gbps in volume intensity, while at least six to seven events out of these were higher than 700Gbps. This is in contrast to what has been reported by website security companies in 2020 who have seen a more frequent, but lower-intensity attack landscape for DDoS.”

