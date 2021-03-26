Cloud hosting service provider for e-commerce, Webscale announced the release of Webscale CloudEDGE, which is a new service designed for deploying at the traffic edge. Webscale CloudEDGE, deployed alongside traditional CDNs and WAFs, improves security for any e-commerce platform, including hosted platforms, including Magento Commerce Cloud, Shopify, or Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Purpose-built for the e-commerce segment

Webscale CloudEDGE Security can:

Detect and mitigate bad bots in real-time, mitigating malicious bots through IP reputation and machine learning with Cloud Bot Manager

Ensure enterprise-grade security, coupled with unmatched visibility with Webscale’s DIY policy and rules engine, Web Controls

Lock down access to the application infrastructure from any traffic not served by the Webscale data plane with App Shield

Enhance trust between the browser and application with real-time content security policy (CSP) protection

Activate single click protection against a flood of bots with DDoS Shield

Adhere to the latest PCI standards via Webscale’s PCI-DSS compliance

Automatically protect the storefronts from common OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities

Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale, said,

“The unprecedented growth in e-commerce is having a significant impact on hosting and infrastructure design decisions, as merchants move quickly to enable seamless, secure omnichannel experiences for their customers. CloudEDGE Security was designed to fit with any deployment model, from fully hosted commerce clouds to headless or PWA deployments, while delivering all the security features of custom solutions.”

See more Cyber Security News