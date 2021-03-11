Webscale has published its flagship 2021 Global Ecommerce Security Report, a comprehensive annual review of the preparedness, trends, technologies, sentiments, investments, and business impact of security on the eCommerce industry over the course of the last year.

Highlights of the report

The report is focused on surveys conducted in the eCommerce industry, engaging 1572 eCommerce professionals, including merchants and digital agencies, with the aim of understanding how they fared security-wise during 2020, what gaps they identified, and where they plan to focus and invest in 2021.

Security incidents grew 20% for nearly two-thirds of the businesses surveyed, with 78% reporting at least one cybersecurity incident over the course of the year. The categories of most notable attacks are bad bots (32% increase), DDoS attacks (38% increase), Magecart attacks (81% increase), credit card skimming, and fraud attacks (43% and 65% increase respectively).

Most eCommerce businesses are committing to increases of up to 20% in security spending over the next 3 years. Improved hosting, fraud detection, CSP protection are the key investment areas.

