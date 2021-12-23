Global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, Wipro announced the acquisition of Edgile, a Texas-based transformational cybersecurity consulting provider. Edgile mostly focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.

Integrated suite

The duo will create an integrated suite, Wipro Cyber Transform. The solution will enable organizations to enhance boardroom governance of cybersecurity risk, invest in robust cyber strategies, and reap the value of practical security in action. With Wipro, CyberTransform organizations will be able to accelerate their digital transformation and operate in virtual, digital supply chains.

In 2021, Wipro also acquired Ampion, a leading provider of cybersecurity services in Australia and the cybersecurity practice at Capco, a consultancy in the BFSI sector. The company also stated that as a result of the acquisition, a private equity investor in Edgile, Abry Partners will fully exit its investment in Edgile. The transaction is expected to be completed before March 31, 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity & Risk Services at Wipro Limited said,

« Adding Edgile’s strategic consulting capabilities and launching Wipro CyberTransform™ are significant milestones on our journey to becoming the trusted partner to security leaders and boardroom stakeholders. I see the team blending very well with Wipro’s CyberSecurists to deliver transformational cybersecurity on a global scale. »

